Man to plead guilty to federal kidnapping charge in abduction of Fort Worth girl, 8

A man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl as she walked with her mother on a Fort Worth sidewalk will plead guilty Wednesday to a federal kidnapping charge, court documents show.

Michael Webb is scheduled to enter the guilty plea at 9:30a.m. Wednesday before Federal Magistrate Jeffrey Cureton.

Webb is accused of abducting the girl on the evening of May 18 as she walked with her mother in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in the Ryan Place neighborhood. She was rescued about eight hours later after two Good Samaritans spotted the suspect’s car in a Forest Hill hotel parking lot.

To avoid detection after abducting the girl, Webb first drove to a parking lot and ordered the girl to hide in the front passenger floorboard, according to federal documents.

“When he thought it was safe to leave, Webb then transported (the girl) in the car to a hotel frequented by interstate travelers, where he further concealed (the girl) from detective by law enforcement,” the documents state.

The federal charge was sought because Webb pulled up Google maps on his cell phone to get directions to the hotel and traveled on Interstate 35 and 20 to reach the hotel.

“The cellphone, the Internet, and the interstate highways were used to facilitate and to further the commission of the offense because they helped Webb reach the hotel by the most direct route,” the documents state.

Webb faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

He has also been charged with a state aggravated kidnapping charge.