Transgender woman among victims of suspect charged in 3 Dallas murders, police say

Dallas police have arrested a suspect in the killings of three people in the city in a six-day period last month, including a transgender woman whose death brought national attention.

Kendrell Lyles, 34, shot to death Muhlaysia Booker on May 18, a woman on May 22 and a man on May 23, police Major Max Geron said.

Police did not release the names of the second and third victims. They were not transgender, Geron said.

Lyles has been charged with three counts of murder and is a person of interest in another homicide, Geron said. He was arrested June 5.

Detectives are investigating the motive for the killings.

Booker was shot to death in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive, police said.

Booker also was beaten in April when she was involved in a traffic crash near a Dallas apartment building. The attack was captured on video.

Police said the assault was flagged as a hate crime. Someone offered Edward Thomas, 29, $200 to beat Booker, according to an affidavit. During the attack, the suspects used homophobic slurs, police said. Thomas was arrested April 14 and charged with assault.