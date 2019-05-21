Police probe if same suspect is responsible in killings of transgender women in Dallas

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Dallas homicide detectives are working to determine if the same assailant is responsible for the killings of two transgender women in the city and the stabbing of another woman who survived.

The most recent killing occurred on Saturday. Muhlaysia Booker was found shot dead in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive, police said.

There is not a definitive connection between that case and two others, but detectives are exploring similarities in the homicides and assault, police said Tuesday.

A transgender woman was also shot in a vehicle in Dallas in October, in the 7100 block of Gayglen Drive. In April, a transgender woman was stabbed in the city. She survived the assault and has offered to police a limited description of the suspect.

“Two of the victims were in the area of Spring (Avenue) and Lagow (Street) prior to the offenses,” said Maj. Vincent Weddington of the Crimes Against Persons Division. “Two of the victims got into a car with someone, and one victim allowed someone into their car,”

Someone with information on the cases should call CrimeStoppers 214-373-8477, Weddington said.