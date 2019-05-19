Transgender woman who was brutally beaten in Dallas was found fatally shot on Saturday

The transgender Dallas woman who was brutally beaten on April 12 was found fatally shot just before 7 a.m. Saturday, police said. Muhlaysia Booker was found lying face down in the street in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Muhlaysia Booker was found lying face down in the street in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Refer to Case Number 098748-2019.

Police didn’t release additional details of Booker’s death.

In April, Booker was assaulted after being involved in a minor traffic accident at the Royal Crest Apartments, at 3558 Wilhurt Avenue in Dallas. The attack was captured on video.

Edward Thomas, 29, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on April 14. No other arrests have been made.

Police said the assault was flagged as a hate crime. During the attack, the suspects used homophobic slurs, police said.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore told the Dallas Morning News that police didn’t have enough information to say if Booker’s death was motivated by hate or retaliation.