Meghan Markle, Prince Harry post Pride Month image of trans woman killed in Dallas
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted an Instagram collage Saturday that included an image of a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Dallas.
Muhlaysia Booker was shot and killed in Dallas on May 18, about one month after she was beaten outside an apartment complex.
The Instagram post includes an image of Booker in the top left corner. The royal couple posted the collage to kick off Pride Month.
“This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community — those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future,” the post said.
Booker was found lying face down in the street in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive.
In April, Booker was assaulted after being involved in a minor traffic accident at the Royal Crest Apartments in Dallas. The attack was captured on video.
Police said the assault was flagged as a hate crime. Someone offered Edward Thomas, 29, $200 to beat Booker, according to an affidavit. During the attack, the suspects used homophobic slurs, police said. Thomas was arrested April 14 and charged with assault.
