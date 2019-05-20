Bond set for man accused of abducting 8-year-old Fort Worth girl

Fort Worth residents celebrate safe return of 8-year-old kidnapped Fort Worth residents celebrated the safe return of Salem Sabatka, an 8-year-old who was kidnapped Saturday, May 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth residents celebrated the safe return of Salem Sabatka, an 8-year-old who was kidnapped Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Bond has been set for a 51-year-old man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl as she walked with her mother on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Webb is still being held in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $100,000, according to jail records. Webb is charged with aggravated kidnapping. No additional charges had been brought against him as of Monday evening.

Webb is accused of forcing Salem Sabatka into his car just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday near 6th Avenue and Lowden Street. Her mother grabbed a piece of jewelry from the assailant in what Fort Worth police said was a “valiant fight” with the man Saturday evening in the Ryan Place neighborhood of the city.

A video from a nearby porch security camera captured the back of the driver’s car speeding away. In the video, Salem’s mother could be heard screaming that her daughter was kidnapped.

Eight hours later, Salem was found safe at the WoodSprings Suites hotel in Forest Hill. Webb was arrested.

Police said two people who attend a local church saw the suspect’s car and led police to the hotel where Salem was found. The church members saw the photo of the car on social media and drove around to help find the girl.

One of the men, Jeff King, said he decided to help because he is a parent himself and because he is a former high school classmate of Salem’s father.

“I feel like God allowed me to be a tool,” he said.

Webb has been previously charged with sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Smith County. Both charges, however, were dismissed on a motion filed by prosecutors in November.

Richard Vance, the Smith County prosecutor who handled the case, said Sunday the dismissal came after the alleged victim in the case became uncooperative and apparently left the state.

“Our hands were pretty much tied on that one, otherwise we would have prosecuted him,” Vance said.

Reporters Deanna Boyd and Emerson Clarridge contributed to this report