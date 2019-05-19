Man accused in Fort Worth girl’s kidnapping had previous sexual assault case dismissed

Salem Sabatka, 8, was found safe early Sunday morning after being kidnapped Saturday while walking with her mother in Fort Worth.

A man accused in the kidnapping of an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl Saturday evening had been charged last year with sexual assault in Smith County but the case was later dismissed.

Smith County court records show Michael Webb, 51, was indicted in June on second-degree felony charges of sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both charges, however, were dismissed on a motion filed by prosecutors in November.

Richard Vance, the Smith County prosecutor who handled the case, said Sunday the dismissal came after the alleged victim in the case became uncooperative and apparently left the state.

“Our hands were pretty much tied on that one, otherwise we would have prosecuted him,” Vance said.

Michael Webb Courtesy/Smith County Sheriff's Office

Vance said the charge stemmed from a single incident on April 26, 2018, at a Tyler motel.

He said the alleged victim, a woman in her 30s or 40s with a history of prostitution, had initially indicated to authorities that she and Webb were in some type of relationship. She accused him of striking her while displaying a deadly weapon and sexually assaulting her, Vance said.

“From the get-go, she was filing affidavits of non-prosecution,” Vance said. “That, in and of itself, doesn’t keep us from prosecuting but we made attempts to contact her with no success.”

Vance said investigators determined the woman, who had outstanding warrants for her arrest, had likely gone to another state.

“She was actively avoiding us,” Vance said. “... She was uncooperative, wanted, and was in a different state and was clearly moving around on the run.”

With the trial date approaching, Vance said, the District Attorney’s office decided to dismiss the charges without prejudice. By doing so, he said, the option to still prosecute Webb in the future if they found the alleged victim remained open.

“If we’d gone to trial without her, we’d run the risk of a not-guilty,” Vance said.

This photo of 8-year-old Salem Sabatka was taken Saturday before she was allegedly kidnapped in Fort Worth. It is from her mother’s Instagram and is being shared on the Ryan Place neighborhood Facebook group. The outfit Salem is wearing in the photo is what she was wearing at the time of her alleged kidnapping. Provided

Vance said learning that Webb is now accused of kidnapping a young girl is disturbing news.

“When I heard the name, it bothers you because you hate hearing that as a prosecutor,” Vance said. “But our hands were pretty much tied on that one.”

Attorney Jason Parrish, who represented Webb in the dismissed Smith County cases, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Webb is accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Salem Sabatka as she walked with her mother near W. Lowden Street and 6th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police have said a man got out of a gray four-door sedan, grabbed the girl and pulled her into his car.