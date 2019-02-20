Woman suspected of robbing three banks in Arlington and Fort Worth arrested

A woman who police say robbed three banks in Arlington and Fort Worth this month was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Alexis Young was charged with robbing the Compass Bank in Arlington the first week of this month. Police said they suspect she also robbed two banks in Fort Worth on Feb. 11. Webster Johnson, who police say was her accomplice, was also arrested.

Police said Young went into Compass bank in Arlington, handed the teller a note and demanded money.

The next week in Fort Worth, she passed a bank teller a note demanding money at Chase Bank in the 6000 block of Ramey Avenue just after 11 a.m. About an hour later, she tried to rob the Compass Bank in the 6800 block of South Hulen Street, Fort Worth police reports say.

The FBI, Arlington police and Fort Worth police worked together to find and arrest Young.

Remember this bank robbery suspect? Well now she’s behind bars, along with her accomplice. Great work by the @FBI , the APD and the @fortworthpd resulted in the arrest of Alexis Young and Webster Johnson. They were arrested yesterday for the Compass Bank robbery in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/62wqtcSKlk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) February 20, 2019