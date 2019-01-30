Woman punched in the face by stranger in downtown Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who randomly punched a woman in the face as she walked downtown at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that her nose was broken by the stranger. She and her daughters were walking near 5th and Throckmorton streets.

When police arrived, the woman was bleeding from her face, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said.

“It appears after the suspect struck the victim [he] ran south on Throckmorton,” Pollozani said. “Officers canvassed the area in attempt to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.”