Police searching for woman accused of robbing 3 banks in Fort Worth, Arlington

Police are looking for a woman who has robbed three banks in Arlington and Fort Worth in the last few weeks.

The woman went into a bank in the 5900 block of South Cooper Street in Arlington, handed the teller a note and demanded money, according to the Arlington Police Department. She left with cash.

Then, twice on Monday morning, the same woman robbed two banks in Fort Worth, police said.

According to reports, she passed a bank teller a note that demanded money at Chase Bank in the 6000 block of Ramey Avenue just after 11 a.m. About an hour later, she tried to rob the Compass Bank in the 6800 block of South Hulen Street, Fort Worth police reports say.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-5312.