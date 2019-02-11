Crime

Police searching for woman accused of robbing 3 banks in Fort Worth, Arlington

By Nichole Manna

February 11, 2019 02:48 PM

Arlington Police Department Courtesy photo
Arlington Police Department Courtesy photo

Police are looking for a woman who has robbed three banks in Arlington and Fort Worth in the last few weeks.

The woman went into a bank in the 5900 block of South Cooper Street in Arlington, handed the teller a note and demanded money, according to the Arlington Police Department. She left with cash.

Then, twice on Monday morning, the same woman robbed two banks in Fort Worth, police said.

According to reports, she passed a bank teller a note that demanded money at Chase Bank in the 6000 block of Ramey Avenue just after 11 a.m. About an hour later, she tried to rob the Compass Bank in the 6800 block of South Hulen Street, Fort Worth police reports say.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-5312.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

crime

crime

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  