Police investigate shooting call in north Fort Worth

By Kaley Johnson

February 05, 2019 10:57 PM

A person was shot in north Fort Worth on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Blue Mound Avenue near the Days Inn at 8:34 p.m., according to dispatch reports. MedStar services were sent to the 1000 block of Northeast Loop 820, which is about 500 feet away.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers her boyfriend had been shot in the head, according to dispatch reports.

An update on the person’s condition was not available Tuesday night.

Kaley Johnson

