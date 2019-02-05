Man shot in parking lot in east Fort Worth

Police were investigating a shooting in east Fort Worth on Tuesday night.

A person was shot in the parking lot of OK Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive, police said.

The person’s condition was not immediately available.

A witness said he was walking into a store and saw three men arguing in the parking lot. As he stepped inside, he heard a gunshot behind him. One man was laying on the ground, the second man was standing next to him and the third man ran away.

The second man started yelling “I know who did it!” the witness said. A car driving past slowed down and the second man tried to wave it down, yelling that “so-and-so got shot,” the witness said.

The car kept driving. Police said a silver car was in the parking lot and drove away after the shooting, but police do not know if the car is involved.

At 9:20 p.m., police had crime scene tape set up in the parking lot.