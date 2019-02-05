Pedestrian hit, killed by Amtrak train in Haltom City

A man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Haltom City Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.
The accident happened just east of Carson Street before Big Fossil Creek on the Trinity Railway Express track about 3:45 p.m., said Haltom City Fire Marshal Fred Napp.
The pedestrian was walking or jogging along the tracks, Napp said.
“I don’t know how you could not hear a train, but it happens all the time,” he said.
Witnesses and the train engineer said the man was not on the tracks, but was jogging close enough for the train to hit him, Haltom City Police Officer Eric Peters said.
Peters said the man has not been identified by police. When he is and his next of kin have been notified, his name will be released.
Along with Haltom City police, Amtrak was expected to investigate the accident.
Peters said someone has not been hit by a train in Haltom City since he can remember.
