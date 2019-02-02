Elderly woman shot in possible gang-related shooting in Fort Worth, police say

A woman was shot Friday night in a possible gang-related shooting that may have been in retaliation for another shooting earlier that night, Fort Worth police said.

A man was shot at Joe’s Future Food Mart at 4225 Miller Avenue in southeast Fort Worth at 6:54 p.m. Friday night. Police said the man got into an argument with someone, drew a gun and shot off two rounds.

Workers at Joe’s Future Food Mart said the man ran inside the store while a group of people shot at him from a passing car.

The man was not cooperating with officers, police said. He was taken into custody and went to the hospital.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

About four hours later, police responded to a shooting call in the 4000 block of Quails Lane at 11:15 p.m. An elderly woman was inside a house when she was shot in the arm.

No arrests have been made in connection to the second shooting.

Police believe the second shooting was in retaliation to the shooting at Joe’s Future Food Mart. The shootings were possibly gang related.