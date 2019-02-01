Crime

Person shot in Fort Worth blocks away from earlier shooting

By Kaley Johnson

February 01, 2019 10:24 PM

A person was shot in Fort Worth Friday night streets away from where another person was shot a few hours earlier.
A person was shot in Fort Worth Friday night streets away from where another person was shot a few hours earlier. As seen on Google maps Googles maps
A person was shot in Fort Worth Friday night streets away from where another person was shot a few hours earlier. As seen on Google maps Googles maps
FORT WORTH

A woman was shot just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 4500 block of Quails Lane, Fort Worth police said.

There was no information immediately available on the person’s condition. Police did not release a description of the suspect.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers that their mother-in-law had been shot, according to a police report.

The shooting was just a few streets away from another shooting that happened earlier Friday night in the southeast portion of the city. A man was shot in the leg at Joe’s Future Food Mart on Miller Avenue just before 7 p.m.

A man was shot at a food mart in Fort Worth. Police are investigating.

By

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  