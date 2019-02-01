Person shot in Fort Worth blocks away from earlier shooting

A woman was shot just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 4500 block of Quails Lane, Fort Worth police said.
There was no information immediately available on the person’s condition. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
The person who called 911 told dispatchers that their mother-in-law had been shot, according to a police report.
The shooting was just a few streets away from another shooting that happened earlier Friday night in the southeast portion of the city. A man was shot in the leg at Joe’s Future Food Mart on Miller Avenue just before 7 p.m.
