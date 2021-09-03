Fort Worth man dies after his car slams into back of semi-trailer on Grapevine highway

A 24-year-old Fort Worth man was killed Thursday night when his car rear-ended a semi-trailer on Interstate 635 in Grapevine, leaving the vehicle partially under the trailer of the truck.

The exact cause of the fatal crash was under investigation, Grapevine police said Friday.

The name of the man had not been released by authorities Friday.

Grapevine police responded to the crash about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 635 at Texas 121 in Grapevine.

Witnesses called 911 and reported that a car had run into the back of a semi-trailer.

When they arrived, Grapevine police found the car partially under the trailer with the driver of the car dead at the scene. The driver of the car was the only one in the vehicle.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

Grapevine police closed the highway for about three hours as authorities investigated the fatal crash.