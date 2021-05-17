Local

Driver dies after crashing into Arlington pool, police say

A driver died after he crashed through a fence and into a pool in Arlington on Monday afternoon, Arlington police said.

The driver, who police described as elderly, had a medical episode as he was parking in front of a house in the 1400 block of Comanche Court at about 6 p.m., police said. He crashed through a fence and into the backyard pool, where his car was submerged.

He was pulled from the pool and emergency responders began performing CPR on him. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner Office will release his name once next of kin has been notified and determine the cause of death.

