Truck crashes into house off Precinct Line Road; North Richland Hills police investigate

The North Richland Hills Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that resulted in a silver truck colliding into a house off of Precinct Line Road on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the morning at the corner of Precinct Line Road and Highland Park Drive. The department tweeted at 10:16 a.m. that Precinct Line Road had been reduced to one northbound and one southbound lane while the crash was cleared.

Two people at the scene were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, public information officer Carissa Katekaru said in an email.

No additional information has been released.