Grand Prairie police investigating fatal crash that left teen dead, four others injured

A guardrail collision left one teenager dead and four other occupants injured after a traffic accident in Grand Prairie Friday night.

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investing the collision, which happened at around 10:14 p.m. on westbound Interstate near Highway 161. The driver of a Mercury car was speeding when they lost control and hit a guardrail, according to a Grand Prairie Department news release.

The 17-year-old passenger died after being transported to the hospital. The other four are expected to survive.