20-year-old man shot to death after argument in Euless apartment complex, police say

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday at a Euless apartment complex after residents heard unknown people arguing in the area.

While police were at the Euless complex, officers were alerted that a 40-year-old man had arrived at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital in Bedford with multiple gunshot wounds.

Euless detectives said the two incidents are related, but authorities did not provide any other details.

The name of the 20-year-old who died has not been released by authorities.

Euless police responded to a disturbance call shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Fuller Wiser Road in Euless.

When they arrived, Euless police found the 20-year-old dead on a second-floor landing.

Witnesses later told authorities they heard several people arguing, heard several gunshots and then noticed people fleeing the area.

The 40-year-old who arrived at the Bedford hospital was transferred to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. His condition was unknown.

Anyone with information on the Euless shooting should call authorities at 817-685-1535.

