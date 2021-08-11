Man in critical condition after shooting at Fort Worth apartments

One man was in critical condition Wednesday after police responded to a shooting at The Landing apartments in east Fort Worth around 10 a.m, according to police and MedStar.

Police have not released any information on the victim, including age or where he was shot, citing an ongoing investigation. The motive for the shooting is under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.

The incident happened in the 3700 block of Post Oak Boulevard. A caller reported hearing five or six shots, according to a police call log.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

