Woman shot, killed as she stood near dispute between daughter, man, Arlington police say

A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening in an Arlington parking lot when a handgun discharged as her daughter and a man fought over the weapon, Arlington police said.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on a charge of drug possession, and the 19-year-old daughter was released after being interviewed by Arlington detectives.

Arlington police said detectives would consult with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office on any charges related to the case.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Arlington police responded to the shooting call just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Cottoncreek Drive.

Police learned that the 19-year-old woman and the 23-year-old man were involved in a domestic dispute and their encounter escalated to a physical struggle over a gun that was inside the man’s vehicle. The handgun belonged to the man, Arlington police said.

Detectives believe the two fought over the weapon and it discharged, striking the 38-year-old woman, who was standing nearby.

When they arrived, Arlington police found the body of the woman in the parking lot.

The victim’s daughter and the man involved in the incident were still at the scene when officers arrived.

The man was arrested on a marijuana charge, Arlington police said.

