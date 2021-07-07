Fort Worth man arrested in connection with May fatal shooting inside of business

A gunman accused of shooting to death another man inside of a Fort Worth business in May was in custody Wednesday following his arrest over the weekend.

Jail records identified the suspect as 41-year-old Hector Deleon of Fort Worth, who faces a charge of murder in the killing.

The victim was 34-year-old Christopher Esparza of Fort Worth. Esparza died from a gunshot wound to his back and his death was ruled a homicide by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On May 24, Fort Worth police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Northeast 28th Street.

According to a police call log, a call came in about 2:05 p.m. on May 24 from Pro Hair & Nails, at 2420 NE 28th St., reporting that a male victim had been shot near the business, which is in a strip mall in the Diamond Hill neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened inside the Kool Stuff Smoke Shop when a customer fired at another customer.

Detectives have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.