Arlington police share footage of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run crash

Arlington police asked the public for help identifying a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night.

Douglas Oseimo, 39, died when a Buick LaCrosse that had been pursued by police crashed into his car at an Arlington intersection, according to police.

A Pantego police officer was chasing the Buick on Friday night after he tried to pull the driver over about a mile away. The driver of the Buick was going more than 100 mph on Arkansas Lane when they ran several red lights and crashed into Oseimo’s sedan at the intersection of South Cooper Street, police said.

After the crash at about 9:15 p.m., two people got out of the Buick and ran from the intersection, according to police. As of Tuesday, the people had not been identified.

Arlington police released surveillance footage on Tuesday of a person seen walking behind a nearby business shortly after the crash. This person was described only as a person of interest at this time.

The Pantego Police Department told Arlington police that once the suspect vehicle passed South Fielder Road at a high rate of speed, the officer discontinued the attempt to make the traffic stop, but the Buick continued speeding until it Oseimo’s car.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact crash investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.