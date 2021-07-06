Witnesses of July 4 Como shooting say crime ruined a positive night for the community

Como resident Aliyah Thomas, who witnessed the early morning July 4 shooting in the neighborhood that injured eight people, said the crime left a unfortunate stain on what was otherwise a positive community celebration.

Thomas told the Star-Telegram she was near the 3400 block of Horne Street early Sunday morning with her son, daughter and her cousin Pamela Thomas because the group, along with hundreds of other residents, had attended west Fort Worth community’s inaugural ComoFest celebration earlier that night.

She said the kids got to play and enjoy the community attractions and she felt relaxed and happy to see residents from different age groups come together to celebrate Independence Day.

The group also stuck around after the event ended, mingling with other families and neighbors at the car wash next to the Como Food Mart.

Shortly after 1 a.m., everyone in attendance heard the gunshots.

Aliyah said she hadn’t seen any fights or indication that a gunfight would break out, but she soon heard bullets coming from every direction.

Aliyah grabbed her son and fell to the ground, Pamela grabbed Aliyah’s daughter and tried to leave the area as a frenzy broke out.

Musician LOA Rooster, who performed at ComoFest and grew up in the neighborhood, was nearby. He saw Aliyah and her son and got on top of them, attempting to shield them from the gunfire.

Aliyah said they lay on the ground for a while. LOA Rooster told the Star-Telegram he heard dozens of successive and random gunshots coming from the surrounding streets.

After the ordeal was over, Aliyah, her family and LOA Rooster were physically unscathed, but Aliyah was in total shock and struggled to get back to her feet.

“It was scary,” she said. “I was traumatized. I was stuck.”

LOA Rooster’s vehicle now has multiple gunshot holes from that night, he said.

Many Como residents say that the shooting involved individuals who weren’t from the neighborhood, who had conflict that didn’t involve the families and community members who were simply trying to enjoy each other’s company.

Pamela said the shooting is upsetting because of what it means for the community. She said prior to that incident, the neighborhood as a whole was in celebration.

“And then we have someone else from across town to come and interrupt that, that pisses me off,” she said. “Why would you do that when you have families and kids?”

The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals, and police said they were stable. Police said most of the victims were innocent bystanders.

Detectives determined the shooting happened after several men began arguing, Fort Worth police said. One of the men left, got a gun and came back to the group and started shooting, according to police. Multiple people started to shoot back. Detectives said that several different guns were used because of the multiple shell casings found in the area.

No suspects were in custody as of Tuesday evening.

Community members still held their annual Como Day Parade on Monday morning, saying the event displayed the best of what Como can be.