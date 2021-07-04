Eight shot, wounded in Fourth of July shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Eight people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday near a car wash on Horne Street in the Como neighborhood in west Fort Worth, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals, and police said they were in stable condition.

Authorities did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Patrol officers were in the area of the 3400 block of Horne Street at about 1:30 a.m. when an officer heard gunshots.

Officers responded to the neighborhood and found eight people with gunshot wounds.

Detectives have determined that several several different guns were used because of the multiple shell casings found in the area.

Gun violence detectives are investigating.