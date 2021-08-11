Fort Worth

29-year-old man shot to death in east Fort Worth apartment complex, authorities say

A Fort Worth man was shot to death Tuesday night in an east Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

Authorities had not released a motive for the shooting.

The victim was identified as Quashawn T. Myers, 29, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Wednesday. He died at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Beaty Street.

A caller reported a man had been shot at the Beaty Apartments and a suspect had fled the scene toward E. Lancaster Street, according to a police call log.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

