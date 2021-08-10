Gunmen shoot at several men near Garland apartment complex, killing 3, police say

Gunmen opened fire at several men sitting near a Garland apartment complex Monday night, killing three men, Garland police said Tuesday.

Homicide detectives said a motive for the shooting is unclear, but Garland police believe the suspects and the victims may have communicated with one another prior to the shooting.

The names of the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, had not been released by authorities.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road in Garland.

Garland police found three men outside of the apartments suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

Homicide detectives learned the three men were sitting outside of the apartments near Kingsley Road when two gunmen appeared with firearms. The suspects opened fire on the victims killing all three.

Detectives believe the gunmen may have fled in a vehicle through the neighborhood surrounding the apartments and are asking for the public’s help. If anyone has video surveillance in the immediate area, they are asked to check their cameras between the hours of 10:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Monday.

If anyone has information, residents should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4859. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Garland Crime Stopper at 972-272-8477 or www.garlandcrimestoppers.com.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

