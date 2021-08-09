Crime

Woman reports she fatally shot boyfriend as he attacked her, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police are investigating after a woman said she shot and killed her boyfriend because he was assaulting her, police said.

On Thursday, the woman called police and said her boyfriend was attacking her at an apartment in the 13500 block of Holton Circle. She told police she then shot him.

Police arrived at about 2 a.m. and determined the man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 23-year-old Trendon Green of Fort Worth, was dead. He was shot in the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.

