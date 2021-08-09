Former Dallas deputy indicted on charges of tasing man who was sitting in squad car

A former deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was indicted Monday on charges related to mistreating a man who was in custody during a prisoner transport in October 2019.

Grand jurors returned an indictment against Austin Palmer on charges of official oppression and assault with bodily injury. Both charges are Class A misdemeanors.

If convicted, Palmer faces a maximum of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine on each charge.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office handled the case after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office recused itself.

Palmer is accused of tasing Jeremiah Ramos, who was arrested and was sitting in the back of a squad car in October 2019, according to KXAS-TV.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ramos was arrested Oct. 7 on outstanding warrants. Ramos had fled from deputies in a truck during a previous encounter, according to the television station.

KXAS-TV reported that during the arrest, Palmer asked Ramos if he knew that he almost hit the deputy with his truck when he fled, according to an arrest warrant. Ramos said no, and Palmer told him to shut up and that he was sure it was him, according to the warrant.

Ramos repeatedly denied the accusation, and Palmer grabbed his taser and put it to Ramos’ stomach for 15 to 20 seconds, KXAS-TV reported. Afterward, Palmer threatened to tase Ramos on his throat and genitals if he spoke or moved before they got to the jail, according to the warrant.

Another deputy told investigators that he saw Palmer use the Taser and was surprised, according to the warrant.

In the arrest report they filed, neither deputy mentioned the use of a Taser, according to KXAS-TV.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Palmer joined the Dallas Sheriff’s Office as a civilian detention service officer in 2007 and was promoted to deputy in 2013.