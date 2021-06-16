Driver of disabled car hit, killed by another vehicle on Airport Freeway in Euless

A man whose vehicle became disabled on Airport Freeway in Euless was hit and killed early Wednesday by another vehicle as he tried to walk across a ramp, Euless police said.

The name of the man will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after his next of kin are notified.

The fatal accident occurred about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near Main Street and Airport Freeway in Euless.

The man had been traveling eastbound on Airport Freeway when his car became disabled. The vehicle that hit him stopped and the driver has been cooperating with Euless police.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed in the incident, police said.