Two pedestrians hit, killed by vehicles in separate accidents in Grapevine, Crowley

Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles and killed in separate accidents Tuesday in Crowley and Grapevine, authorities said Wednesday.

No charges are expected in the two cases.

The first fatal accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of south Texas 121 in Grapevine, where a 32-year-old man was killed.

Witnesses told Grapevine police a man parked his car on the shoulder of the highway then jumped in front of several vehicles before he was hit by one of them.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Ujjawal Mishra.

Traffic was shut down for several hours while Grapevine police investigated the fatal accident.

In Crowley, a 63-year-old Crowley man died Tuesday night when he attempted to cross a five-lane highway and was hit by a vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the accident.

The man who died was identified as Poco Joe Corona, who was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at the scene, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Wednesday.