Pedestrian hit, killed by train near an intersection in Denton, police say

A woman was hit and killed by train Wednesday morning in Denton, authorities said.

The name of the woman has not been released by authorities.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. near South Bell Avenue and Robertson Road.

The pedestrian was hit by a train, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Denton police.

Police remained on the scene, and they noted that Robertson Road was closed at South Bell Avenue. South Bell Avenue is open.

Authorities did not provide any other details on the incident.