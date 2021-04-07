Authorities identify 70-year-old woman hit, killed by car on dark Fort Worth street

A 70-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a car Monday when she tried to cross a dark Fort Worth street has been identified as Rose Bowers Tafnee, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Wednesday.

Tafnee died from blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the car stopped and stayed on scene after the accident.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of McCart Avenue in Fort Worth.

Tafnee was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a car which had been traveling southbound on McCart.

The woman was not walking in a protected crosswalk, according to a Fort Worth police report.

Tafnee was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Fort Worth police said an investigation continued Wednesday.