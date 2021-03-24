Video shows reckless drivers at Fort Worth intersection. Police need help to find them.

Police asked for help Wednesday to identify and locate two reckless drivers who were at a Fort Worth intersection last weekend.

One of the cars hit a pedestrian’s ankle during the incident, police said.

The two cars were at White Settlement Road and University Drive early Sunday. Police released video of the cars doing doughnuts in the intersection.

Detectives believe the two cars are Dodge Chargers. One is white with a black hood, and the other is a dark car. Both are four-door vehicles.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4886.