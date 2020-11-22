Haltom City pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles while lying in roadway

Police are investigating the Saturday evening death of a woman in Haltom City who was lying in the road and struck by several vehicles at the 5000 block of State Highway 121, according to a news release from police.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was seen lying in the northbound lanes of the highway by a passing motorist at about 6:30 p.m. The driver stopped and called police while trying to get the attention of other drivers, according to the release.

He was unable to get their attention and police said the woman was hit by multiple vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene by MedStar.

Police are still investigating the incident.