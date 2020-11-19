Memorial to honor Tarrant County residents who died in Vietnam War ‘long overdue’

A memorial groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon at Fort Worth’s Veterans Memorial Park honored the 221 Tarrant County men who died while serving in the Vietnam War.

The Tarrant County Vietnam War Era Memorial, which will stand 9 feet tall, is designed as a tree with the names of all 221 men inscribed on the leaves.

On Thursday, their names, military branches, ranks and hometowns were announced during the ceremony. As each name was called out, someone in the audience assigned to that service member called out “here” before the crowd applauded and shouted “Welcome home.”

Jim Hodgson, a member of the memorial planning committee, said the roll call followed the tradition of Vietnam veterans who welcome each other home when they meet, even decades after the war.

“Vietnam veterans were all treated the same way when the war was over,” Hodgson said. “They never had parades, they never had any welcome home celebrations like the troops of other wars.”

Thursday’s event was an emotional one for many.

Fort Worth City Councilman Dennis Shingleton said that military service during that era did not see him fighting in Vietnam, he understand the need for recognition.

“This memorial is long overdue,” Shingleton said. “It’s going to be our job as patriots to bring our children and grandchildren here to educate them.”

He got choked up as he told the audience that the Tarrant County men who died were not appreciated at the time of their deaths, but this memorial will make sure they are appreciated today.

For former Air Force Staff Sgt. Barbrosa Welch, a tail gunner in a B-52 bomber during the war, the event was a long-awaited recognition for the men he served with.

He said that many Vietnam veterans still don’t feel like they’ve come home because of the way they were treated when they returned. Events such as the groundbreaking and awareness with a new memorial can help rectify that, he said.

“We weren’t what Ms. Hanoi Jane said we were,” Welch said. “We weren’t baby killers. We went there to serve our country and did what we had to do to survive and come home.”

Welch said he cried with joy as the names of the fallen troops were read. They were finally getting the positive recognition they deserved, he said.

Ryan Scieneaux, the student who designed the memorial sculpture, said the tree will represent the way choices and sacrifices made by the men who fought in Vietnam continue to affect people long after their deaths.

“We’re celebrating freedom in America because of these men,” Scieneaux said.

The planning committee is still trying to raise money to fund the project. Anyone interested in donating can go to Vieteramemorial.org. The committee hopes to raise $20,000.