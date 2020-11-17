Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Fort Worth Performing Arts cancels showings, announces phased reopening plan

Performance art fans in Fort Worth won’t get the chance to see Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” or the Suzy Bogguss performance this year as they become two more event casualties of the COVID pandemic, according to a Tuesday news release.

Fort Worth Performing Arts, the nonprofit owner of Bass Performance Hall, canceled the shows as part of its plan for a phased reopening. The two performances had previously been rescheduled for April and May 2021.

Broadway at the Bass performances of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” slated to show July 27 to Aug. 1, 2021, and “Oklahoma!” planned for Aug. 10 through Aug. 15, 2021, will remain as scheduled.

The rest of the reopening plan involves limited capacity, streaming opportunities and a gradual return to normalcy.

Fort Worth Performing Arts is taking this course to limit the spread of the COVID virus, CEO Dione Kennedy said.

“As the owner and operator, we have a social responsibility to be a community partner in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve of this pandemic,” Kennedy said in the release.

No action will be necessary for people who bought tickets to the canceled performances directly from Bass Performance Hall to receive refunds, according to the release. Anybody who bought tickets from third parties, such as StubHub or EventBrite, will have to contact that seller to request a refund.

Fort Worth Performing Arts also announced it is opening registration for this year’s high school technical theater course, which will be held online.

