Sundance Square management shifted to in-house firm

Fine Line Group, the family company of Ed and Sasha Bass, formalized today the transfer of Sundance Square management to a new company, according to an emailed statement from Fine Line Group.

Ownership of the properties has not changed.

Sundance Square Management LLC, a new in-house company, will take over the duties of managing the properties of its namesake from Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Company.

The new management group will be headed by Bill Boecker, who has decades of experience with the properties, and Henry S. Miller III, whom spokesman Bryan Eppstein said has been consulting the Henry S. Miller Company in management of the property.

The transition finalizes a process that the company started November 2019, according to Fine Line Group’s website.

Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Company was handed the reins then and has managed the property through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement from Fine Line Group.

“Over the course of the last year, and especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Company has been an invaluable partner, leveraging over 100-years of commercial real estate management expertise to help us operate and manage Sundance Square through a very challenging time,” the statement said.

A majority of the current on-site management and leasing staff has been retained to ensure a smooth transition, according to the statement.