Spark from machine may have ignited fire that destroyed Richland Hills foam plant

A spark from a large processing machine may have ignited a massive fire that destroyed a Richland Hills foam recycling plant on Feb. 25, injuring three workers, Richland Hills police said Thursday.

Employees at Advanced Foam Recycling told investigators from the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s Office that a flash of light came from the machinery, and that was followed by smoke and flames.

Insurance investigators will continue to check over the machinery after the plant’s collapsed roof is removed, Richland Hills police said in a news release.

An exact cause of the fire will be determined after investigators complete their work at the scene in the 2500 block of Handley Ederville Road in Richland Hills.

Employees evacuated the building, but one worker was taken to a local hospital by private car. Two other employees were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews worked over 29 hours to extinguish the blaze at the 113,000-square-foot, one-story building.

Firefighters from 19 Tarrant County fire departments worked on the blaze before it was extinguished on Feb. 26.

Crews remain on the scene to manage hot spots and flare-ups as authorities investigate through the debris.