Richland Hills plant fire burned over 17 hours before being extinguished, police say

A massive fire that demolished a Richland Hills foam recycling plant was extinguished Friday morning, Richland Hills police said on social media.

Richland Hills police made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning after over 100 firefighters battled the blaze at Advanced Foam Recycling, 2525 Handley Ederville Road, for more than 17 hours.

Firefighters remained on the scene Friday morning extinguishing hot spots in the ruins of the 150,000-square-foot building that was destroyed by the fire.

An investigation will begin Friday to determine the cause of the fire, which injured three workers.

The blaze was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and Richland Hills police announced the fire was out at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Since its founding in 1997, Advanced Foam Recycling has processed polyurethane foam and has grown to become one of the country’s largest scrap foam suppliers, according to its website. A reporter was not able to reach the company by phone, and Advanced Foam Recycling officials did not immediately respond to an email.

State officials will continue monitoring air quality in the area of the fire but have said it’s not a concern at this time.