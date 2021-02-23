She’s retiring from sniffing around. And guess who’s happy in North Richland Hills?

What does a K-9 do after she retires from the North Richland Hills Police Department?

Well, she won’t be sniffing for drugs or be on patrol.

That life will be in the past for Breta, the department’s first K-9, who will now enjoy the quiet life.

And if you’d like to give Breta a retirement sendoff, there’s one scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the North Richland Hills Police Department, 4301 City Point Drive.

Police officials are hosting a socially distanced drive-by sendoff for the 10-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Of course her handler, North Richland Hills Officer Tom Bulger will be there.

She started with the department in 2012 and her statistics indicate she’s had a good career: 910 dog deployments, 766 drug sniffs, 41 apprehensions, 124 patrols and 20 police demonstrations.

Here are some figures for what Breta found or was used for probable cause to find:

▪ 1,683.5 grams of GHB

▪ 834.45 pounds of hydro marijuana

▪ 251.6 grams of MDMA

▪ 223.1 grams of black tar heroin

▪ 83.1 pounds of hash/hash oil/and hash related edibles

▪ 69.9 grams of mushrooms

▪ 57 firearms

▪ 18.3 pounds of methamphetamine

▪ 12.6 pounds of cocaine

▪ 2.9 grams of crack cocaine