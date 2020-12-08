Bad driving decision leads to seizure of about 100 pounds of marijuana in Parker County

A poor driving move by a California driver led to the seizure of about 100 pounds of marijuana and 21 grams of liquid THC during a traffic stop in North Texas.

On Monday afternoon, the 44-year-old driver sped past an emergency vehicle on the side of an interstate with its lights activated, authorities said.

The Escondido, California man failed to reduce his speed, which was about 70 mph, and was stopped in Parker County, resulting in the confiscation of the marijuana and liquid THC.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Department stopped the 2020 Nissan SUV and arrested Joey Salvador-Galvez after a police dog named Ussa detected illegal drugs within the vehicle.

With the help of Deputy Cpl. Jeremy Vandygriff, Ussa gave positive responses to the drugs after an outside search of the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 107 sealed packages of marijuana and 21 vials of liquid Tetrahydrocannabinol.

Salvador-Galvez told deputies he was transporting the marijuana to be broken down for illegal sale.

The California man faces a charge of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana under 2,000 pounds.

Salvador-Galvez was in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on Tuesday in lieu of $55,000 bail.