Grapevine unveils two new fire stations with modern amenities and equipment

Station 3, at 3100 Timberline Drive, is one of two new fire stations opening in Grapevine. They are replacing two stations that were built in the early 1980s. City of Grapevine

A project that has been in discussion among city officials and residents for years is coming to fruition when the City of Grapevine will unveil two new fire stations soon, Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown announced.

“The idea to replace the two oldest fire stations had been talked about for over five years. As we worked towards the 2017 G. O. Bond Program, we were able to add these projects to the list for our voters to consider,” Brown said.

Grapevine has five stations in all. The two new fire stations are located within about a quarter mile of their original locations. Station 2 is at 3091 Dove Road and Station 3 is at 3100 Timberline Drive.

The new fire stations are modern structures with updated amenities, Brown said.

“We worked to include multiple features that will enhance the safety of our personnel for decades to come,” he said.

The stations have been updated to include unisex restrooms, including a decontamination (decon) restroom facility connected to the apparatus bay. This decon restroom allows personnel returning from any emergency to have a place to go into and decon themselves without entering into the living quarters, preventing further spreads of the contaminates.

Both new fire stations are fully protected with a fire sprinkler system, “so we are practicing what we preach,” Brown said.

Other enhancements include individual dorms, bunker gear washer extractors and gear dryers to prevent dirty gear from being shipped across town for cleaning, and ample workout/fitness rooms for members to utilize.

The official move-in could take place in December, Brown said. However, due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal hose uncoupling until sometime in the spring of 2021.

Brown said the guaranteed maximum price from Byrne Construction Services for building the new stations is just over $13 million. The funding came from the 2017 capital bond program approved by citizens.

The new fire stations are replacing two stations that were built in 1981 and 1982.

“The original fire stations have served us well for many decades. However, as apparatus, equipment, and staffing needs change, the stations were not conducive to meeting the new demands,” Brown said. “Another important construction piece is the fact that both stations did not really accommodate our workforce today.

“When originally built, there were not any female firefighters in the department. Today, we have four females amongst our ranks. All members have made the best of the old fire stations, and we look forward to having modern updated facilities for our staff members to live and work in.

“The new fire stations will serve our citizens and community for decades to come. We worked diligently to add adequate space for future growth and adaptation to the ever-evolving needs of our community. These fire stations will enhance the careers of our members, who will in turn, serve the citizens of Grapevine, as we strive to meet the needs of our residents and visitors.”