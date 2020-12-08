Father who can’t be with his kids during the holidays asks Goodfellows for help

The Goodfellow Fund is providing Tarrant County families a holiday meal this year.

Leroy made a mistake that has him in a place where he can’t do the things for his family that he wishes he could.

Leroy is incarcerated. But that hasn’t kept him from reaching out to make sure his wife and children get some holiday joy.

“I can’t help provide my kids with food, shelter, protection, or help with school or sports,” he said in a letter to the Goodfellow Fund. “I would highly appreciate it if you could send my kids any type of care package, or like you guys said in the newspaper, a location where I can have my babies’ mother pick up holiday meals for our kids.”

Leroy did, indeed, do something to help his family, however. He contacted the Star-Telegram charity that helps families in need find happiness during the holiday season, and has been doing so for over a century.

This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food, in all approximately 90 pounds of food.

“Thanks for the support and helping the community,” Leroy continued. “Maybe one day I can join and be a part of the movement.”

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season because of the COVID-19 protocols, the charity is providing families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.