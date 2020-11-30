Gift card program assists needy, businesses in Roanoke area. Here’s how you can help.

Candice Hill, left, Heather Hancock and Erica Cawley are among those working to help make the project Give Small, Help Big 76262 a success. The shirts they are wearing are sold, with all proceeds going to help local residents and local businesses in that ZIP code. Courtesy

A lot of little contributions can add up to one giant assistance.

That’s the theory behind Give Small, Help Big 76262, a project designed to help folks in that ZIP code, which includes Trophy Club, Roanoke and the surrounding area. The idea is the brainchild of Roanoke resident Erica Cawley.

“I’ve lived in Roanoke for just over eight years ,and I love our big little city. In the past, prior to the pandemic, I would volunteer within the community and local schools and helped where I saw the need. Whether it was cutting and laminating for the teachers or tutoring children that needed a little extra help with reading, I was born to help others,” Cawley said.

However, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Cawley hadn’t found a way to volunteer or be involved as much as she used to and wanted to fix that.

“I wanted to find a way to help, and wanted to help the two struggling areas since the pandemic, locals in need and local small businesses. This initiative does both,” she said.

So Cawley enlisted the help of other residents and business owners Candice Hill with Premier Inspections, Trophy Club Mayor Alicia Fleury, and Jenee Molacek along with the Trophy Club Rotary Club.

How the project works is simple. The group designed a T-shirt that retails for $20. All of the proceeds then go toward purchasing gift cards to local businesses, which are then distributed to those in need through the Roanoke Food Pantry.

“When we were first contacted by Give Small, Help Big in 76262, we were very excited about the prospect. We’ve received the first round of donated gift cards and are overjoyed by the community’s eagerness and generosity to help our families in need,” Roanoke Food Pantry Director Dan Gordon said. “We were working hard pre-COVID, so one can imagine the increased demand COVID has brought to us. This initiative is truly a blessing.”

The project has also received rave reviews throughout the area.

“We’ve all tried to find ways to serve our community in time of need. COVID-19 has had many challenges and people have risen up to the challenge. I’m grateful that we were able to work together on this assistance program,” Roanoke Mayor Scooter Gierisch said.

“Small local businesses, organizations, clubs, and community leaders were contacted for feedback, and not only were they eager to participate, several stepped up to the plate and immediately became sponsors,” Fleury said. “Now, the initiative is in full swing with overwhelming support, thanks to these ladies and their commitment to our community.”

Helping the project is easy. Purchase a shirt at https://forms.gle/VVzptZVmBBmBJ3RW8. You can also like and follow their Facebook page. If you are a 76262 small business and want to help, email Cawley at ericac2121@gmail.com.

Cawley said she does not see the initiative ending, even when the pandemic is over.

“We’ve been asked by other organizations and businesses to create other merchandise with the Give Small, Help Big 76262 logo, such as hats, signs, and lanyards, along with the shirts to then offer to the community to benefit,” she said. “Since starting, we’ve also been approached by other local businesses that have seen what we are doing, and they requested to be a part of our efforts.

“Once the first round of shirts are sold out, we will do another round with additional sponsors. I do not see a limit to the help we can provide.”