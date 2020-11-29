Grandmother turns to Goodfellows for help during Christmas season

Though it’s been 13 years since the car wreck, Margie misses her daughter every day. Her greatest connection is through her three grandchildren whom she loves so much, a 13-year-old granddaughter and twin 16-year-old boys.

“It’s has been hard losing my daughter. She was 25 years old, and I miss her so much,” Margie said. “Thank God I have the blessing to have my grandkids here. And I have been blessed to help care for them. Their father is living. But my daughter was not married to him. So I help out with my grandkids much as I can.”

Margie, who is physically challenged, lives on a fixed income with a Social Security check coming in each month. She does all she can for them, but holidays such as Christmas are a challenge financially.

So Margie has reached out to the Goodfellow Fund, the Star-Telegram charity that helps bring joy to families in need during the holiday season.

This year the fund, working with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, is expecting to provide as many as 6,000 holiday meals to Tarrant County families. These will include a smoked turkey and four boxes of food, in all approximately 90 pounds of food.

“I would love to get help with them for Christmas in whatever way I can,” she said. “They need shoes and coats and food.”

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help and assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season because of the COVID-19 protocols, Goodfellows is providing families a holiday meal, complete with a smoked turkey. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation.