Do you know him? North Richland Hills police say he broke into 16 vehicles in 2 hours

North Richland Hills police appealed for help Thursday to identify a burglar accused of breaking into 16 vehicles at Five Star Ford over the weekend.

Detectives released surveillance videos of the burglar on Thursday in hopes that someone would recognize him and contact authorities.

Just the day before, North Richland Hills police released photographs from surveillance video of the thief as he walked around the dealership, 6618 Northeast Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.

Detectives believe the burglar broke into cars at the dealership from 10 p.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Officials at Five Star Ford contacted North Richland Hills police on Tuesday.

Detectives have been contacting victims and working to determine what items were taken.

The burglar fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information should contact Detective K. Mayfield at kmayfield@nrhtx.com or call 817-427-7227.