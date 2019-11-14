Woman crossing South Freeway entrance ramp struck by vehicle, killed, police say

A woman was killed early Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross a highway entrance ramp in Fort Worth, police said.

Units responded around 3:46 a.m. to the entrance ramp onto South Freeway from East Berry Street. Officers found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle and she was pronounce dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police said, and officers determined he was not intoxicated.

No charges have been filed at this time.