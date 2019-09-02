Young sisters drown after accident at Haltom City apartment pool, officials say

Drowning can happen in an instant A video from the Burleson Police Department shows how quickly and easily a small child can drown in a swimming pool, even when parents are nearby. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video from the Burleson Police Department shows how quickly and easily a small child can drown in a swimming pool, even when parents are nearby.

Two sisters have died after being found unresponsive in a Haltom City apartment swimming pool over the weekend, according to authorities and Haltom City police.

An investigation continued Monday.

The girls were pulled out Saturday evening, Haltom City police said.

The first girl who died was identified as Ivana Mbouna, 7, of Haltom City, according to the medical examiner’s website. She was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m. Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital. Ivana died from drowning and her death was an accident, according to a ruling Sunday afternoon by officials with the medical examiner’s office.

The second girl died late Sunday. She was identified as Gervina Mbouna, 5. She also died from drowning and her death has been ruled an accident.

Haltom City police and firefighters responded to a call of a possible drowning about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Springlake Parkway in Haltom City.

Ivana had lived in the complex where the incident occurred.

Witnesses had found Ivana and ther other girl in the pool, pulled them out and began CPR on them.

Haltom City police had not released any details on how the girls ended up in the pool.